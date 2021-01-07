McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $232.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stephens from $225.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $211.00 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

