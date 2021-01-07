McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.03.

McDonald’s stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.29 and a 200-day moving average of $209.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

