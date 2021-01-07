Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.07. 2,079,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,463,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $1,003,149.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,644 shares in the company, valued at $43,099,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $377,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 461,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,937,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,909 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,821.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after buying an additional 1,525,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at about $22,713,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Medallia by 35.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 560,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

