MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) Trading Up 4.5%

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 54,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 30,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MVP shares. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$106.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 million. Research analysts forecast that MediaValet Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

