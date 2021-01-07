MediBloc [QRC20] Market Cap Hits $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,575.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.80 or 0.03151739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00436952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.65 or 0.01160465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00372981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00174517 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010756 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

