MedicCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,174.22 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $56,174.22 and $46.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 112% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

