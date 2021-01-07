MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $297,209.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00282686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.03 or 0.02663584 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012583 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

