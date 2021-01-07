Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Shares Down 1.1%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

