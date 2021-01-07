MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) Trading Up 4.5%

MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 228,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 138,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.17 million during the quarter.

MedX Health Corp., a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology that is used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

