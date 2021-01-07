MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$4.00

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.82. 2,610,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.15. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.3537961 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

