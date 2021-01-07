Megacoin (MEC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $31.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00417203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,364,805 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.