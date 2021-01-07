Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Down 14.2%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)’s stock price fell 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69. 201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Get Megaworld alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.