Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MLCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,604,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,609 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.