Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.16

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $9.33. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 4,492 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The company has a market cap of C$303.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.16.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

