Melon (MLN) Price Tops $35.20

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Melon has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $35.20 or 0.00093520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $52.00 million and $7.71 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00277094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.14 or 0.02643557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012837 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,179 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

