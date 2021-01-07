MenaPay (MPAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,620.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $79,620.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00480743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00235067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015725 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

