MenaPay Trading Up 20.5% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $76,908.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051063 BTC.

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

