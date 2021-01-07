MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.90

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.90 and traded as high as $144.55. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at $143.15, with a volume of 452,707 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €135.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €122.90.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

