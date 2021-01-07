Mercury Hits Market Capitalization of $541,967.69 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $541,967.69 and approximately $2,822.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00440061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00242010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051442 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.