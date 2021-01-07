Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s share price was down 6.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $79.47 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 973,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 505,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Specifically, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.