Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 713,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 624,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $930.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. Meredith’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Meredith by 26.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meredith by 59.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the third quarter worth $132,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

