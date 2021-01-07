Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $594,906.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029707 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001291 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00020922 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002846 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,862,164 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

