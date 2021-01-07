Metacoin Price Reaches $0.0976 on Exchanges (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $104.50 million and $2,338.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

MTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

