MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 41.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $59,499.50 and approximately $12.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 70.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00313317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.26 or 0.02810387 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013252 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

