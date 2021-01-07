Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Cap of $10.22 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $10.22 million and $934,761.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,123.21 or 0.02983786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,612,316 coins and its circulating supply is 79,612,211 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

