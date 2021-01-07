Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $705,916.06 and $184,226.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00468619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00232213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00056051 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

