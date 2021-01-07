MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MetLife in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Shares of MET stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 496,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 908,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MetLife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.