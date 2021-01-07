Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells $156,750.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 16,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MXC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. 810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,467. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

