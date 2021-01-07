MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. MGM China has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as in the provision of hotel management services; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

