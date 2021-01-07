MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

MGM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $30.60. 9,056,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

