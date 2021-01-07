MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 394,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,344,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.40. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,843,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 524,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

