Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $325.38

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $325.38 and traded as high as $427.90. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) shares last traded at $424.90, with a volume of 1,039,477 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 409.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 325.38.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

