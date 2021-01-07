Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.41. Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 173,987 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$44.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.28.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) news, Director Peter Martin Blecher purchased 129,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 744,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,094.52. Insiders have acquired a total of 268,270 shares of company stock valued at $99,650 in the last three months.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

