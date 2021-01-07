Microchip Technology Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.04.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $142.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.