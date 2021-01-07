Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.68-0.82 EPS.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,069,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.81.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

