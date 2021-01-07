Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.65

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.65 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 285904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.11.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

