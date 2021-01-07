Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.68-0.82 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.11. 27,069,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $80.08.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.81.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

