MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) traded up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.63 and last traded at $76.95. 513,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 537,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

