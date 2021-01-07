Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $5.67 on Thursday, hitting $217.92. The company had a trading volume of 581,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262,740. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

