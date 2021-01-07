MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) vs. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Head-To-Head Analysis

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MICT has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MICT and Cemtrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $480,000.00 320.05 -$4.22 million N/A N/A Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.67 -$22.36 million N/A N/A

MICT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cemtrex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of MICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of MICT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MICT and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

MICT presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Cemtrex has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.52%. Given MICT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MICT is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares MICT and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT N/A -128.29% -67.79% Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69%

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions. The company's portable tablets enhance workforce productivity by offering computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage; and manage the drivers in various aspects, such as driver identification and behavior, reporting hours worked, customer/organization working procedures and protocols, route management and navigation based on tasks and time schedule. It also provides SmartHub, which offers consumers with services, such as driver recognition, identifying and preventing driver fatigue, recognizing driver behavior, preventive maintenance, fuel efficiency, and a driver assistance system; and a platform to offer services, such as Hours of Service for third party telematics service providers. The company's products are used in and/or targeted to a range of mobile resource management industry sectors, including haulage and distribution, public transportation, construction, and public safety services. It primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. This segment also offers browser-based video monitoring systems and facial recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. This segments installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

