Midas Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $5,790.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00008878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00283048 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00025643 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

