Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.91. Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 9,037 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$67.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95.

About Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

