Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 11,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

