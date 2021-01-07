Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.33). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

