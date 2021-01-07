MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Down 0.9%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. 41,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 51,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND Technology stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.81% of MIND Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

