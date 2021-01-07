MINDOL (MIN) Trading 93% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001428 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 93% against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $95.15 million and $354,453.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00259508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $586.20 or 0.01506573 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.