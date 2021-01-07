Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 3.6%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) (LON:MAFL) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.05 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12). 307,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 425,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.13).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

