Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV) Trading Down 4%

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV)’s share price traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 125,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 122,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.84 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company's flagship project is the Standby gold project covering an area of 7515.81 acres located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States. Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

