MintCoin Trading Down 74.2% This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 74.2% lower against the dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $943,331.03 and approximately $76.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001966 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.