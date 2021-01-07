Minter Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.65 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $43,851.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00110909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00450836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006431 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,466,774,520 coins and its circulating supply is 3,261,564,953 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

